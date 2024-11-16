Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club ( The FA via Getty Images )

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

It’s Chelsea and City who clash on Saturday evening though, with the WSL’s top two both unbeaten this term and City top by a single point - but Chelsea, with their 100 per cent record so far, having a game in hand.

Follow the live action below as Chelsea face Manchester City today in the WSL: