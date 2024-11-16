Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 November 2024 10:34 EST
Comments
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club
Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea Football Club (The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

It’s Chelsea and City who clash on Saturday evening though, with the WSL’s top two both unbeaten this term and City top by a single point - but Chelsea, with their 100 per cent record so far, having a game in hand.

Follow the live action below as Chelsea face Manchester City today in the WSL:

Chelsea vs Manchester City

16 November 2024 15:30

