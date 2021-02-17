Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news with Premier League champions to receive guard of honour at Stamford Bridge
A win is vital for the hosts with the top-five race heating up as they welcome the champions to Stamford Bridge
Liverpool are back in action for the first time since being confirmed as Premier League champions as they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Having secured the title in perfect fashion with a thrashing of Tottenham in front of their supporters at Anfield, Arne Slot’s side will now look to celebrate their success with a strong end to an excellent season under the Dutchman. Things are rather more consequential, though, for the hosts, with the top-five race really hotting up. A win for Aston Villa yesterday moved them level on points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, who play on Monday, with Newcastle and Manchester City not at all out of reach, either.
Having put one foot in the Conference League final with a strong first-leg performance on Thursday, Enzo Maresca will be looking for his side to maintain momentum and spoil a relaxed Liverpool’s party. With tough games against Newcastle and Forest to come, a win may well be needed here...
Follow all of the action from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Will Liverpool receive a guard of honour from Chelsea and is it compulsory?
Liverpool won their second Premier League title last weekend after picking up the point they needed with their win against Tottenham.
With four Premier League games to go, Arne Slot’s men now have an unassailable lead at the top of the table and will play their first game as champions against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today.
It is Liverpool’s second league title in five years – and 20th league title overall, drawing them level with Manchester United – but this time they will celebrate properly with their fans after being unable to do so in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
The Reds will lift the trophy on the final day of the season before a likely parade through the city on Monday 26 May.
Yet will Liverpool receive a guard of honour at their remaining four Premier League games?
Ibrahima Konate: Arne Slot told Liverpool they could win title when he arrived
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate revealed head coach Arne Slot told his side at the start of the season that they could win the Premier League.
After succeeding Jurgen Klopp one of the first things the Dutchman highlighted to the squad were a few minor areas he felt would make the difference between them finishing third, nine points off the pace, as they did in 2023-24, and winning a record-equalling 20th championship.
That insight has been proved correct and Konate praised Slot for the influence he has had.
“I think he brings something new, like the style of playing,” he said.
“Just before we started the season he showed us why we didn’t win the league the year before, some details, and he said if we change that and improve on that we have a big chance to win the league.”
How Arne Slot reinvented Liverpool to become champions without a single major signing
A title triumph in his first season? It’s been an outstanding start for Arne Slot, taking a team that Jurgen Klopp built and turning them into champions. Richard Jolly explains how he managed it without having to pull on the purse strings:
Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title triumph 35 years in the making
Seven days on, a few foggy Scouse heads are surely still yet to clear after Liverpool secured a second Premier League triumph. Kieran Jackson was at Anfield to see the title-winning moment and soak up the celebrations:
Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE
Liverpool are back in action for the first time since securing the Premier League title as Arne Slot’s side celebrate their place as champions with a visit to Chelsea.
While there is little for the visitors to gain, this is a crucial fixture for the hosts as they look to secure a Champions League qualification place with the battle for a top-five finish hotting up.
Kick off at Stamford Bridge is at 4.30pm BST.
