Liverpool play their first match as Premier League champions ( AP )

Liverpool are back in action for the first time since being confirmed as Premier League champions as they visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Having secured the title in perfect fashion with a thrashing of Tottenham in front of their supporters at Anfield, Arne Slot’s side will now look to celebrate their success with a strong end to an excellent season under the Dutchman. Things are rather more consequential, though, for the hosts, with the top-five race really hotting up. A win for Aston Villa yesterday moved them level on points with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, who play on Monday, with Newcastle and Manchester City not at all out of reach, either.

Having put one foot in the Conference League final with a strong first-leg performance on Thursday, Enzo Maresca will be looking for his side to maintain momentum and spoil a relaxed Liverpool’s party. With tough games against Newcastle and Forest to come, a win may well be needed here...

