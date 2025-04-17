Is Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea play host to Legia Warsaw in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final, with a place in the last four all but secured.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors in Poland last week thanks to goals from Tyrique George and Noni Madueke, putting Enzo Maresca’s side in total control ahead of the home leg.

Chelsea will require a capitulation of seismic proportion not to progress, but Legia will take encouragement from the fact relegation-haunted Ipswich snatched two at Stamford Bridge on the weekend.

Nevertheless, Maresca will be expected to stick with his policy of heavy rotation in the Conference League, keeping his first-choice options fresh for Chelsea’s crucial trip to local rivals Fulham this Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw?

The second leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 17 April at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

UK viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 4 and discovery+, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Maresca is expected to heavily rotate his squad with Chelsea in such a strong position. First-leg scorer George is likely to start along with Josh Acheampong, who earned the praises from his manager after the clash in Poland. Fellow youngsters Mathis Amougou, Shumaira Mheuka and Samuel Rak-Sakyi could all be in with a shout, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Christopher Nkunku and Tosin Adarabioyo are among the more senior names in contention to start.

For Legia, Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk are back from European suspensions, but the visitors are nonetheless without a handful of key players, with Marc Gual and Bartosz Kapustka strong doubts to feature. A somewhat familiar name to Premier League fans could make his England return, with ex-Wolves and Everton wing-back Ruben Vinagre likely to play down the left.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Rak-Sakyi; Dewsbury-Hall, Amougou; George, Madueke, Mheuka; Nkunku.

Legia Warsaw XI: Tobiasz; Wszolek, Ziolkowski, Jedrzejczyk, Ruben Vinagre; Oyedele, Augustyniak; Goncalves, Bichakhchyan Chodyna; Shkurin.

Odds

Chelsea win 2/9

Draw 11/2

Legia Warsaw win 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea are leagues above Legia Warsaw, even if they heavily rotate their squad as we expect them to do. With Legia also coming into this clash off the back of a loss to Jagiellonia, the Blues should be able to cruise through the second leg in a similar vein to the first.

Chelsea 3-0 Legia Warsaw