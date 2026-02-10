Is Chelsea vs Leeds on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
Chelsea play host to Leeds United tonight looking to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.
Liam Rosenior saw his hopes of immediate silverware go up in smoke last week as his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage to Arsenal, but bounced back with a convincing win over Wolves.
Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick at Molineux and will hope to continue that scoring form against Leeds, who have proved a tricky team to beat since the turn of the year.
The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been held by Daniel Farke’s side, who come into the clash in high spirits after dismantling Nottingham Forest, a potentially pivotal win in their pursuit of Premier League survival.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Chelsea vs Leeds?
Chelsea’s clash with Leeds kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 10 February at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Team news
Chelsea will be sweating over the fitness of Andrey Santos after he was withdrawn late into the Wolves contest with a knock, although Reece James could return after missing the last two games. Jamie Gittens and Tosin Adarabioyo remain out with hamstring injuries, alongside Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill.
Anton Stach and Pascal Struijk are the confirmed absentees for Leeds, while Facundo Buonanotte - who spent the first half of the season on loan at Chelsea - is not guaranteed to face his former club after missing the weekend due to tactical reasons.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Joao Pedro.
Leeds XI: Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Justin; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.
