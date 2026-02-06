Leeds boost survival hopes with comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season as Leeds beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 to climb nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The free summer signing from Everton, whose thumping first-half header hit the crossbar, chested home Leeds’ third goal soon after the restart after quickfire goals from Jayden Bogle and Noah Okafor had put them in control at half-time.

Forest substitute Lorenzo Lucca marked his debut for the club by heading home a late consolation as they slipped to their 13th league defeat of the season.

Leeds remain 16th in the table – level on points with Crystal Palace and Tottenham – but crucially opened up a nine-point cushion between themselves and third-bottom West Ham, who play at fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

Forest, who stayed 17th, six points above the Hammers, had won their previous two games on the road and created several early chances.

But Leeds never looked back after taking a 26th-minute lead, roared on by their fans to a fifth win of the season under the Elland Road floodlights and their sixth at home in total.

Daniel Farke’s side went straight on the offensive from kick-off, with Forest defender Zach Abbott, making his full top-flight debut, slicing Gabriel Gudmundsson’s low cross narrowly over the crossbar.

The visitors carried a threat on the break though and after comfortably holding Callum Hudson-Odoi’s low shot, Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow produced a superb save to keep out Nicolas Dominguez’s effort.

Igor Jesus headed just wide soon after as Forest grew into the game before Calvert-Lewin’s towering header crashed down off the underside of the crossbar.

Leeds then seized full control with two goals in four minutes just before the half-hour mark.

Bogle stayed onside when running on to Ilia Gruev’s beautifully-flighted through-ball and slid a composed low finish beneath Forest debutant Stefan Ortega for his first Premier League goal for Leeds.

The home side quickly doubled their advantage. Ortega kept out James Justin’s shot and from the rebound the Leeds defender picked out Okafor, who buried his third goal of the season.

Forest delivered a warning when Darlow made another fine save to keep out Morgan Gibbs-White’s fierce drive before the interval.

But there was no let-up from Leeds after the restart and they struck their third goal in the 49th minute.

Gruev was afforded far too much time on the right edge of the area and his curling cross to the near post was chested home by Calvert-Lewin to take the summer signing’s league goal tally this season into double figures.

Leeds winger Daniel James made his first appearance since November off the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Forest battled on and Morato’s glancing header flew narrowly off target before substitute Lucca, a January signing from Napoli, headed home Omari Hutchinson’s cross in the 86th minute.

Darlow made another fine save to turn Ibrahim Sangare’s effort over the crossbar, but it was too little too late for the visitors.