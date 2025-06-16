The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chelsea vs LAFC live: Latest team news and updates from Club World Cup clash
Enzo Maresca’s side open their tournament against the MLS club
Chelsea open their Club World Cup campaign with a meeting with LAFC in Atlanta.
With a trophy in tow after Conference League success capped a solid first season under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will now hope to build and mount a more realistic title challenge in the Premier League next season. First, though, they will look to negotiate this competition, beginning with an encounter with an LAFC that will feature Olivier Giroud up front against his former club.
Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis are the other pair of teams in Group D, with the top two advancing to the knockout rounds. The expanded competition is being held at 12 venues across the United States, with 32 entrants ranging from some of Europe’s biggest clubs to semi-professional Auckland City.
Follow all of the latest from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our live blog below.
Six young players set to light up Club World Cup 2025
The Fifa Club World Cup is underway, launching a jam-packed month of action in the United States that will see 32 of the best club sides in world football vie for international glory.
Several veteran footballers like Lionel Messi will attempt to add to their legacy by winning the ultimate prize in New Jersey, whilst other promising youngsters will be looking to announce themselves on the international stage.
A handful of fine performances may also convince clubs to table bids once the transfer window reopens too.
Here’s a look at six young prospects to keep an eye on in the Club World Cup over the coming weeks:
