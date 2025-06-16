Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Chelsea vs LAFC live: Latest team news and updates from Club World Cup clash

Enzo Maresca’s side open their tournament against the MLS club

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 16 June 2025 13:03 EDT
Delap not worried about 'No. 9 curse' at Chelsea - Maresca

Chelsea open their Club World Cup campaign with a meeting with LAFC in Atlanta.

With a trophy in tow after Conference League success capped a solid first season under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will now hope to build and mount a more realistic title challenge in the Premier League next season. First, though, they will look to negotiate this competition, beginning with an encounter with an LAFC that will feature Olivier Giroud up front against his former club.

Flamengo and Esperance de Tunis are the other pair of teams in Group D, with the top two advancing to the knockout rounds. The expanded competition is being held at 12 venues across the United States, with 32 entrants ranging from some of Europe’s biggest clubs to semi-professional Auckland City.

Follow all of the latest from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our live blog below.

Six young players set to light up Club World Cup 2025

The Fifa Club World Cup is underway, launching a jam-packed month of action in the United States that will see 32 of the best club sides in world football vie for international glory.

Several veteran footballers like Lionel Messi will attempt to add to their legacy by winning the ultimate prize in New Jersey, whilst other promising youngsters will be looking to announce themselves on the international stage.

A handful of fine performances may also convince clubs to table bids once the transfer window reopens too.

Here’s a look at six young prospects to keep an eye on in the Club World Cup over the coming weeks:

Six young players set to light up Club World Cup 2025

The Club World Cup provides the stage for some of the best players in the world with Chelsea and Manchester City representing the Premier League
Zach Lowy16 June 2025 18:00

Chelsea vs LAFC

The Club World Cup continues with Chelsea facing LAFC in Atlanta. Kick off is at 8pm BST for the Group D fixture.

Enzo Maresca oversees Chelsea’s first Club World Cup game
Enzo Maresca oversees Chelsea’s first Club World Cup game (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle16 June 2025 17:26

