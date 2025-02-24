Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will remain his first-choice goalkeeper despite the 22-year-old’s costly mistake in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Jorgensen allowed Marco Asensio’s volley to creep under him in the 89th minute at Villa Park to give Villa a comeback win, with the visitors having been 1-0 up courtesy of Enzo Fernandez's strike.

During a press conference on Monday morning, before the midweek clash with Southampton, Maresca was asked if the error had changed his thinking regarding who his first-choice keeper was.

“If we need to change players every time there is a mistake, we need to change players game by game, many players. But no, nothing's changed,” insisted the Italian.”

“He is okay. He feels a little bit sad, or upset, because he recognises there has been a mistake but overall, he is okay,” added Maresca when asked how Jorgensen was doing.

Maresca has been forced to change his starting goalkeeper on several occasions throughout this season, as notable mistakes made by Robert Sanchez have directly contributed to five goals – with the latest errors coming against Manchester City at the end of last month.

open image in gallery Filip Jorgensen made some decent saves against Villa but they were overshadowed by his late blunder ( AFP via Getty Images )

But Jorgensen’s mistake contributed to a third loss in the last five Premier League matches, with the Blues having slipped from second in December to now lying seventh in the able.

When asked whether he was feeling optimistic at the moment, Maresca said that Chelsea’s overall performance improved against Brighton, while his side “didn't deserve the final result but we need to accept that”.

“We need to find something extra to get results but for sure, we are going to be there,” he explained.

“To go to Villa Park and play the first half we played is an important statement. The problem at the end was the result. The result was not good for us. It was a tough one in that moment, also because we are in a bad run of results.

“The identity was there; the way we played on and off the ball was there, very similar to what we have been doing this season.

“In this moment, it is just a matter of results. In this moment, I have the feeling that winning one, we can have a good run again and we build a good momentum again.”