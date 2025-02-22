Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of crucial top-four clash
Villa look to move within a point of the Blues as both sides hunt Champions League qualification
Aston Villa take on Chelsea in the Premier League in today’s late kick-off, with both sides looking to consolidate their bids for European football next season.
Villa’s midweek draw with Liverpool means that they entered the weekend in ninth, but only five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
And they face a Chelsea side who have stuttered in recent weeks to fall from second to sixth.
The Blues still have the advantage in the race for the top four – as they sit just a point below City – but the lead over Villa could be cut to just a point if they were to lose, with Enzo Maresca’s side in danger of falling out of the race on current form.
Follow all the updates from Villa Park here:
Unai Emery says Aston Villa not doing 'enough' to get top four
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery enjoyed his side’s performance in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Wednesday but accepted that inconsistency could cost them in their pursuit if Champions League qualification.
“We competed very well, but we are in the process, we want to get stronger in the Premier League, even playing against some teams who are better than us,” Emery said.
“Liverpool is the best team in the Premier League and Champions League but we competed. We were close to get the victory, but I think the result was fair for both teams because they had chances, and we had chances at the end of the match.
“I have to accept it, this draw is adding one point in the table, not being enough, but we have to keep going, positively as well, improving with the players that joined us.”
Chelsea set clear target as Enzo Maresca declares Champions League ambition
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has set his players a clear target to win their seven remaining home games and ensure a return to the Champions League.
The 45-year-old has been wary of committing himself by speaking publicly about aims for the season, but with the team having spent most of the campaign in the top four, he has made his expectations clear.
Of the sides still to visit Stamford Bridge this season, six are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League, with leaders Liverpool the exception.
The team have only the division's seventh-best home record this campaign having won six of their 12 games so far, losing twice.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Enzo Maresca had one new injury concern after the loss to Brighton, with Noni Madueke being forced off in that match. He will likely miss a few weeks with a hamstring issue.
While Malo Gusto was also subbed in that loss, Maresca later said he was okay, so he should be fit.
Nicolas Jackson remains the most recent long-term lay-off, with the striker out until at least the end of the March international break.
All of Marc Guiu, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are out for unspecified periods, while Wesley Fofana remains the main long-term absentee.
What is the Aston Villa team news?
For Villa, Axel Disasi is unavailable to face his parent club, so Lamare Bogarde may provide cover, though Emery did say that Ezri Konsa could be fit enough to return to the squad.
Ross Barkley is also nearing a return, though this match could come a week too early, while Leon Bailey should be fit for this game.
Amadou Onana is still a couple of weeks away from a return, as is Boubacar Kamara, while Pau Torres is expected to start training again in a couple of weeks.
Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV?
When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea?
The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 22 February at Villa Park.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE
Aston Villa face Chelsea in the Premier League’s late kick-off today, with both sides still firmly in the hunt for Champions League football.
While Villa’s draw to Liverpool in midweek was a good result, it left Unai Emery’s side in ninth with 39 points, four below Chelsea and five off fourth-placed Manchester City.
Though Villa will fancy their chances of achieving European football, a win today is vital for any hopes of cracking the top five.
And they face a Chelsea side who have endured a poor run of form since December, falling from second to sixth, with last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 loss to Brighton meaning that the Blues face their own fight to secure a Champions League place that looked set in stone just a couple of months ago.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea.
The match sees both sides continue their hunt for European football, with Villa sitting four points behind the Blues ahead of kick-off.
A win for either side could be key for securing Champions League football, with Chelsea just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
