Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues look to keep pressure on Liverpool
The Blues welcome Fulham for a west London derby as they look to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the table
Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge in a London derby today, with the Blues looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.
Enzo Maresca’s side missed the chance to briefly go top when they drew 0-0 to Everton last week, and they are now six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
Though they insist they are not in a title race, Chelsea will know that three points today is vital to any hopes they may have, while it would also give them a huge advantage in the race for top four.
And they face a Fulham side who have quietly creeped up the table in recent weeks, with four draws and a win from their last five matches. Marco Silva’s men sit in ninth, and could climb as high as sixth with a win.
Follow all the latest action from Stamford Bridge below:
Chelsea miss out on top spot after being held to goalless draw at Everton
The report from last time out as Chelsea drew to Everton...
Chelsea squandered the chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche’s side became the first team since Newcastle in October to prevent the Londoners from scoring – and only the third this season – and that brought to an end an eight-match winning run.
While there was no immediate new owner bounce for the Toffees, watched by incoming executive chairman Marc Watts and other representatives of The Freidkin Group after Thursday’s takeover, this was a continuation of the progress which has brought a degree of stability on the pitch.
Chelsea miss out on top spot after being held to goalless draw at Everton
Everton 0-0 Chelsea: Sean Dyche’s side became the first team since Newcastle in October to prevent the Londoners from scoring.
Team news
The line-ups should be released in around five minutes.
Remember that Chelsea remain without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and potentially Romeo Lavia, while Fulham are missing Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete, while Sander Berge is a doubt after turning his ankle against Southampton.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.
Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Cairney, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.
Team news
Chelsea remain without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, though could welcome back Romeo Lavia to the squad after injury. Mykhailo Mudryk is serving a suspension after a failed drugs test.
Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete are Fulham’s longer-term injury absentees, while Sander Berge is a doubt after turning his ankle against Southampton.
Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV?
When is Chelsea vs Fulham?
Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 26 December at Stamford Bridge.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE
Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge in a Boxing Day clash of west London rivals.
Separated by just a couple of miles, the two sides are each looking to bounce back from weekend stalemates as a hectic festive period rolls on.
Chelsea’s title ambitions were dented by a draw against a resolute Everton as their dynamic forward line failed to fire, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
Fulham, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches with a point against Southampton, though four draws in that period have prevented Marco Silva’s men from climbing the table.
Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League.
The Blues look to keep the pressure on Liverpool as they begin the day four points behind the Reds, while Fulham could climb into sixth with a win against their local rivals.
We’ll have all the latest team news, updates and reaction here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments