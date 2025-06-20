Chelsea vs Flamengo LIVE: Team news as Blues look to put one foot in Club World Cup round of 16
Enzo Maresca’s side could all but seal a place in the round of 16 with a win in Philadelphia
Chelsea face Flamengo in their second match of the Club World Cup group stages tonight, with the Blues looking to all but seal a place in the last 16.
Enzo Maresca’s side opened the competition with a 2-0 win over LAFC earlier this week, and a victory tonight would put them top of the group on six points, three ahead of the nearest challenger and with African side ES Tunis to come in their final match.
Fans will be hoping to see more of recent signing Liam Delap as well as Andrey Santos, but they face a potentially difficult test against a Flamengo side who sit top of the Brazilian Serie A with 11 games played.
South American teams have sprung surprises so far during the tournament – none more so than Botafogo’s win over PSG last night – and the Blues will have to be at their best to secure three points in Philadelphia.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Lincoln Financial Field below:
Chelsea vs Flamengo
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea face Flamengo as they look to double their points tally after victory over LAFC in their Fifa Club World Cup opener.
The Blues won 2-0 in their opening match of Group D thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thousands of empty seats on a Monday afternoon in Atlanta.
New signing Liam Delap provided an assist on debut after coming off the bench in the second half.
While Flamengo were victorious in their opening game too, having travelled to the USA in a break partway through Brazil’s Serie A season. They currently lead the way in the top flight, ahead of Cruzeiro on goal difference.
