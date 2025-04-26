Chelsea vs Everton LIVE: Team news and updates as Blues look to earn vital three points in race for Champions League
The Blues begin the weekend in sixth as they look to land another early blow in the battle for the Champions League places
Chelsea host Everton in the weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League today, with Enzo Maresca’s side in desperate need of three points as they hunt Champions League qualification.
The Blues sit in sixth coming into the weekend, two points behind Newcastle, who are currently occupying the last Champions League spot with five matches to go.
And Chelsea have perhaps the most difficult remaining fixtures out of the five sides aiming for the last three places in the top five, so it could be vital to pick up three points here ahead of matches against Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Everton have little to play for after David Moyes steered them clear of relegation since taking over in January, though they’ll aim to spoil the party at Stamford Bridge as they look to end the season on a high.
Follow all the latest team news, build-up and updates from Stamford Bridge below:
Tarkowski missing for Everton
David Moyes confirmed that James Tarkowski will miss today’s match against Chelsea through injury.
The manager revealed: "Tarky's out, he's going to be out for the rest of the season. He'll have an operation on his hamstring.
“It's a big blow for us because Tarky has played such a huge part of what we've done and how we've done so well in this period.
“I think he'll be back [for pre-season] but it could eat into that.”
Enzo Maresca insists Chelsea’s season is an improvement and ‘not a failure’
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his first season in charge has not been a failure and suggested critics have chosen not to acknowledge the progress made by his team.
Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win against Fulham gave a timely boost in the race to qualify for the Champions League but supporters were made to sweat at Craven Cottage, their side trailing 1-0 for much of the west London derby before Tyrique George and Pedro Neto’s late goals snatched victory.
Lavia fit to feature versus Everton
Romeo Lavia is fit to feature against Everton today after making the bench for Chelsea’s match against Fulham last time out.
Enzo Maresca added: “Romeo is doing well - he was on the bench against Fulham.
“Also, he was on the bench in other games recently. He’s back, he’s training with us.
“With Romeo, we will try the same things that we are doing with Reece James. It is important that we use them carefully, going step by step and taking things slowly.
“Reece is doing well, he is playing two games every few days now and is holding up well across games in the Conference League and the Premier League. We will try to do the same with Romeo.”
Maresca provides injury updates
Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, gave an update on the injuries within his squad .
“Malo [Gusto] is injured but it does not look like an important injury,” said the head coach.
“He is running and doing things outside, but he won't be available for tomorrow’s game.
“Outside of that, Marc Guiu is still out, Aaron Anselmino is still out but the rest are still fit. Hopefully Marc can be back in one or two weeks.”
'Palmer is a little bit worried'
Cole Palmer is ‘a little bit worried’ about his downturn in form claims Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca but that is because the prolific attacker wants to help the team perform.
“For sure it’s a mental thing, it’s not tactical or technical,” said Maresca.
“Cole is still the player who scored 14 goals in 20 games. The style is the same, the manager is the same, the club is the same. Nothing has changed around Cole. It’s just mentally in this moment.
“You can see he’s a little bit worried because he wants to help the team. You can see he’s struggling a bit on that. But he showed how happy he was after Fulham. It’s just a matter (whether) we can win games. For sure he’s going to score goals.
“If you go back game by game, he had at least every game one or two chances, so it’s not about how the team is playing.”
Enzo Maresca knows reason behind Cole Palmer’s struggles
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca blamed a “mental thing” for Cole Palmer’s goal drought and insisted the England forward is happy at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer last scored on January 14 in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth having previously netted 14 times this season in the Premier League, including four in the first half against Brighton in September.
Chelsea vs Everton prediction
Chelsea’s downturn in form is a worrying problem for Enzo Maresca who will be hoping to secure a solid victory over Everton this afternoon.
It will be tough against a team that David Moyes has instilled confidence and stability to but there should be enough quality in Chelsea’s line up to edge a narrow win.
Chelsea 1-0 Everton.
Everton early team news
For the visitors, Armando Broja will be ineligible to face his parent club, so Beto could start upfront in the continued absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
James Tarkowski is the only new injury concern after he picked up a hamstring issue in last week’s loss to Manchester City.
Elsewhere, Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala are the long-term absentees.
Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto
Chelsea early team news
Defender Malo Gusto looks like the only new injury issue for Maresca after the win over Fulham, with Wesley Fofana having been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Marc Guiu will hope to make a return this season but this match will come too soon.
Other than this trio, Maresca will likely have a full squad to select from, though it remains to be seen whether he will select the same starting 11 as he did in last week’s dramatic win.
Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.
