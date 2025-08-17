Maresca expects 'complicated' season opener against Crystal Palace

Chelsea kick off a Premier League campaign in which they may have aspirations of a title challenge as Crystal Palace make the short trip across London on the opening weekend.

Enzo Maresca and his squad enjoyed a successful start to the summer, winning an expanded Club World Cup and making a number of intriguing signings to bolster a team that tailed off a little in the Italian’s first year in charge. Can they sustain a title tilt this time around or will the extra rigours of their American campaign show? Certainly there is no shortage of forward talent at their manager’s disposal with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap both brought through the door.

It’s been a strange summer for Crystal Palace, meanwhile, with the unadulterated joy of FA Cup triumph followed by the strange feelings caused by their demotion out of the Europa League. A continental adventure may still be on the way but Oliver Glasner will first be focussed on a strong start domestically amid speculation that some of the key members of his squad could be seeking pastures new. Eberechi Eze is nearing a move to Tottenham, it seems, but may feature.

Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below: