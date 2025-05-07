Enzo Maresca claims Conference League win would show ‘Chelsea are back’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca believes winning the Conference League would prove that "Chelsea are back" and be vital to rediscovering the club's winning mentality.

The Blues' last significant major honour came when they won the Champions League in 2021, around a year before the current ownership took charge and embarked on a radical overhaul including changes in leadership, player recruitment and backroom staff.

Thursday's semi-final second leg against Swedish side Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge ought to be little other than a formality but Maresca's side - who lead the tie 4-1 - have demonstrated their propensity to implode in Europe this season, losing at home to Legia Warsaw in the last round and progressing only by virtue of their first-leg advantage.

Should they reach the final on 28 May they would be strong favourites to defeat either Real Betis or Fiorentina and become the first club to win all three of Uefa’s current competitions, though Maresca was questioned whether top sides, such as current European champions Real Madrid, would covet their possible status as Conference League winners.

"Winning the Conference League trophy this season is a statement that you can say Chelsea is back," the Italian said.

"If Madrid or different clubs don't play in the Conference, it's because they don't deserve to play in the Conference. If we play in it, it's because it's where we are. We need to start from there.

"If you're in the Conference, that is the only trophy you can win. We are going to try our best (on Thursday). It's a good starting point for a winning mentality."

Maresca has previously said his young squad need to "live experiences" in order to mature and become capable of challenging for major honours.

open image in gallery Enzo Maresca is hoping to secure his first trophy as Chelsea manager ( PA Wire )

Last season's Carabao Cup final defeat to a depleted Liverpool side at Wembley was the club's first showpiece since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's £1billion recruitment drive began and saw the team managed by Mauricio Pochettino underwhelm.

Maresca has repeatedly pointed to the Conference League, in which Chelsea have swept almost to the final by thrashing teams from Armenia, the Republic of Ireland and Kazakhstan, as a chance for a callow, inexperienced group to get a taste for winning.

"It's important because it shapes you," said Maresca, who won the Uefa Cup twice as a player with Sevilla.

"It's nice to win trophies because you learn how to win. Chelsea is a big club with many important trophies in the past, but we need to learn how to win with this squad.

"I try to convince the players that day by day you have to build a winning mentality, to try (in training) to win small-sided games."

Maresca was asked where he saw World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez fitting into the team now that Romeo Lavia has returned to fitness.

"He is strongest where he is playing now (attacking midfield)," the head coach said. "When we have the ball, he has always played the same position. Off the ball, when Romeo or Moi (Caicedo) is not fit, he is defending a little bit more.

open image in gallery Enzo Fernandez has been in good recent form ( Getty )

"He's a player that can be dangerous arriving in the box, scoring and assisting. Between the goals and assists, he has very good numbers this season."

PA