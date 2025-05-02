Enzo Maresca says this season’s experience will help Chelsea improve next term

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is looking to his current squad to prove their maturity next season rather than fall back on the transfer market.

A young Blues squad has lacked leadership in key moments during what has been a patchy campaign and their frailties could yet cost them, with Champions League qualification still far from certain.

Should they fall short in the race for the Premier League’s top five there will be no shortage of failures for Maresca to dwell on, chiefly having dropped five points against relegated Ipswich – more than any other side.

There was also a chastening 3-0 defeat to Brighton, a home loss to rivals Fulham, as well as meek draws against Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, all of which came during a 10-game spell that saw Chelsea take just nine points.

Things have taken a positive turn of late, however, and Maresca’s side face a crunch meeting with new champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to build on the momentum that has brought wins in five of their last eight in the league.

The head coach was asked whether the example of the Reds’ purchase of the experienced pair Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in 2018, which brought instant stability to the team and underpinned their subsequent Champions League and Premier League triumphs, was an example he would look to follow.

“If you want to close the gap with this kind of club, for sure (you need experience),” he said.

“Our team next season will be better in terms of experience, because this year has been one more year together.

“For sure the ones that are growing like Levi (Colwill) for instance, growing a lot in terms of leadership, next year will be better and better.

“Hopefully the ones that we have, they can grow and can help us in terms of experience.”

A loss of form for Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, the team’s main goal threats, from December onwards left a creativity vacuum which no-one stepped into with sufficient authority.

Jackson broke his four-month duck with the winner against Everton last weekend and struck twice more as Chelsea put a foot in the Conference League final with a 4-1 win against Djurgarden in Stockholm.

Palmer is goalless since January but has looked more like himself in recent games and the Blues face Arne Slot’s side in their best shape in months.

“I think the gap (to Liverpool) is there, you can see it clearly,” said Maresca. “My feeling is that we are in the right direction and hopefully this gap can be closed.

“The difference has been probably that they have been consistent compared to us.

“Also in terms of experience, players that know how to win games, I think they have something more compared to us.”

Maresca confirmed his players will give the new champions a guard of honour on Sunday.

“I don’t think we need that to understand how good it is to win the Premier League,” he said. “We know that it’s something very nice.

“But for sure when you are there, probably in their mind (the players) are thinking ‘I would like one day to be there’.”