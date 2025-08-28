Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea make their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence and will play Barcelona and Bayern Munich in blockbuster ties following a summer of success on the European and world stage.

The Blues pipped Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa to a place in the Premier League’s top-five last season to confirm their automatic qualification for Europe’s top club competition.

But it was followed by Enzo Maresca’s side winning the Conference League and then triumphing at the Club World Cup, where they defeated European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The 2021 Champions League winners return to the competition with a completely different team to the one that last reached the quarter-finals in 2023, with Cole Palmer set to star in the tournament for the first time.

Chelsea’s Champions League draw

Barcelona (H)

Bayern Munich (A)

Benfica (H)

Atalanta (A)

Ajax (H)

Napoli (A)

Pafos (H)

Qarabag (A)

When are Champions League fixtures released?

Scheduling the 36-team Champions League format, played across eight gameweeks from September to January, is a huge logistical challenge and therefore club’s fixtures and kick-off times have yet to be announced.

But Uefa has assured fans that the fixture list and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday 30 August.

How does the league phase work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.