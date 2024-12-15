Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as hosts look to continue title chase
Enzo Maresca’s side will hope to keep the pressure on Liverpool as Brentford make a short trip to Stamford Bridge
Chelsea will look to keep up their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as they face fellow west London club Brentford in a rare Sunday night Premier League fixture.
A strong start under Enzo Maresca has seen the hosts establish themselves as perhaps the top flight’s form side and the likeliest to test Arne Slot’s league leaders until the end of the season. With Cole Palmer in sensational form and a young squad gelling impressively, their Italian manager may bat away suggestions his team are in the title race but their candidacy as challengers is hard to refute.
There will be wariness, though, of the threat that Brentford pose. While their outstanding home form has rather been undermined by a woeful record on the road, a short trip to Stamford Bridge should provide fewer challengers and a chance to continue climbing the table in a condensed group of clubs in the top half.
Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge, plus updates from Southampton vs Tottenham, in our live blog below:
Enzo Maresca plays down title-race talk after Chelsea fight back to win at Spurs
Are Chelsea in the title race? If you ask most people, the answer is an emphatic yes, but their manager was still dodging the topic even after a thrilling comeback win against Tottenham last weekend:
The Blues’ thrilling 4-3 victory moved them four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Team news
Pedro Neto is suspended for Chelsea, while Romeo Lavia is a doubt after being substituted as a precautionary measure 45 minutes into the win over Tottenham. Moises Caicedo could revert to a midfield role after recent outings at right back.
Vitaly Janelt and Kristoffer Ajer could return for Brentford, who remain without both Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey. Mathias Jensen is also a couple of weeks away from a return.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank names the ‘best team in the Premier League’ — and it’s not leaders Liverpool
Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Chelsea are the best team in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca’s men go into the game on the back of six straight wins in all competitions and having narrowed the gap on leaders Liverpool to four points before Arne Slot’s side played yesterday.
Frank’s side face Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea on Sunday in a London derby
Why is Chelsea v Brentford not on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be unable to watch the match live on TV, though highlights will be available on Match of the Day, which airs on BBC One from 10.30pm.
The fixture was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday and not selected by broadcasters. It has been moved because of Chelsea’s involvement in the Conference League, with a late kick off affording the club extra recovery time.
Why are Chelsea and Tottenham playing at Sunday 7pm? The rise of Premier League’s ‘unpopular’ kick-off time
The Premier League will stage two 7pm kick-offs this Sunday evening when Chelsea host Brentford and Tottenham travel to Southampton.
Both matches were rescheduled to Sunday due to Chelsea and Tottenham’s participation in Europe on Thursday night - but supporters are unhappy with the evening kick-off slot.
Why are Chelsea v Brentford and Southampton v Tottenham kicking off at 7pm?
The ‘contingency’ slot will be used twice this weekend and again next month, when Manchester United go to Fulham
Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE
A very good evening and welcome to a rare double helping of Sunday night football. Yes, the Premier League’s scheduling nightmare has been solved by shifting two fixtures to 7pm GMT tonight, with Chelsea, Brentford, Southampton and Tottenham all in action.
The Independent will be focussing on affairs at Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca’s men bid to keep up their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the table.
