Chelsea vs Benfica live: Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge for Champions League clash
The so-called ‘Special One’ will hope his side can cause a Champions League shock on familiar turf
Jose Mourinho is back at Stamford Bridge as the Portuguese manager returns to Chelsea with a Benfica side hoping to spring a Champions League shock.
Mourinho won three Premier League titles across two stints in west London earlier in his career and should receive a warm reception as Chelsea’s continental campaign continues. Benfica’s first Champions League outing of the season proved to be Bruno Lage’s last game in charge, with Mourinho called in to replace him after a 3-2 defeat to Qarabag that spelled the end of Lage’s tenure.
It was also a tough start in the competition for Chelsea, beaten by Bayern Munich on their comeback to Europe’s top table after Conference League success last year. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Brighton have just started to put a degree of pressure on Enzo Maresca to turnaround their form and fortunes - could victory over a familiar foe spark their season into life?
Follow all of the latest from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
Shadow of Jose Mourinho glory days hangs over Enzo Maresca - and Mourinho himself - on Chelsea return
Yes, Jose Mourinho’s return will stir plenty of feelings at Stamford Bridge - Miguel Delaney was there yesterday to find him in familiar form.
Shadow of Mourinho glory days hangs over Maresca and Mourinho himself
How to watch
Chelsea take on Benfica at 8pm BST, at Stamford Bridge.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.
Jose Mourinho says he will ‘always be a blue’ ahead of return to Chelsea with Benfica
Jose Mourinho insisted he will “always be a blue” as he returned to Stamford Bridge ahead of Benfica’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea.
The three-time Premier League winner was appointed on September 18 by the Lisbon giants and will lead his new team out tonight for what will be his eighth match in the visiting dugout at the ground he once called home.
Jose Mourinho says he will ‘always be a blue’ ahead of return to Chelsea with Benfica
Chelsea vs Benfica live
He’s back...
Jose Mourinho returns to familiar territory as the former Chelsea manager takes his Benfica side to Stamford Bridge for a key early Champions League meeting. Fresh into a second stint at the Portuguese club, Mourinho will surely relish an opportunity to get one over his former employers - and perhaps pile a bit more pressure on the current occupier of the manager role in west London. Can Enzo Maresca turn around Chelsea’s recent poor form?
Kick off is at 8pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments