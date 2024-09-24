Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727199069

Chelsea vs Barrow LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Tuesday 24 September 2024 13:31
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea fc face Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea themselves at Wembley last term, so new boss Enzo Maresca will be hoping to go one better and land his first trophy at the club.

The Blues have started the season in decent form, sitting fifth in the Premier League after three wins from five - but they’ll be looking to do a bit of a demolition job on Barrow this evening, even if Maresca fields a rotated side. Barrow are top of League Two, so in decent form themselves, but there’s quite the gap between the sides in financial and sporting comparisons and they’ll face a massive task to produce a giant-killing at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Joao Felix all potentially playing.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1727196310

Chelsea vs Barrow

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

24 September 2024 17:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in