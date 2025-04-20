Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals for the third year in a row as the Blues look horns with the holders once again.

Barcelona are aiming to win the Champions League for the third season on the spin, beating Chelsea at this stage in 2024 and 2023, as well as destroying them 4-0 in the 2021 final.

Chelsea are looking to win the Champions League for the first time and swatted away Manchester City in the quarter-finals to continue their quadruple bid under Sonia Bompastor.

The French coach lost to Barcelona while in charge of Lyon in last season’s final in Bilbao and believes Chelsea can finally dethrone the Spanish side to reach the final.

Chelsea are aiming to become the first English team since 2007 to win the Women’s Champions League final and may even face Arsenal in the Lisbon showpiece, with the Gunners facing Lyon in the other semi-final.

When is Barcelona vs Chelsea?

The Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg will kick off at 5:00pm BST on Sunday 19 April at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and a live stream will be available for subscribers on Discovery+.

What is the Chelsea team news?

Lauren James has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with England. Guro Reiten made her return from injury in the FA Cup semi-final win against Liverpool last weekend, but Chelsea remain without Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bright, Bjorn, Bronze, Baltimore; Walsh, Kaptein, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Ramirez, Rytting Kaneryd

Barcelona XI: Coll; Batlle, Engen, Parades, Rolfo; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pajor, Pina