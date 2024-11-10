Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Cole Palmer and Martin Odegaard start Premier League clash
Arsenal travel across the capital looking to reignite their title ambitions in a showdown with London rivals Chelsea
Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge today in the Premier League, with both sides on 18 points after 10 games and looking to climb the table after Manchester City slipped up against Brighton yesterday.
Chelsea laboured to a disappointing draw away at Manchester United last weekend and missed the chance to go third in the table, though they could yet jump that high should they triumph here. Meanwhile Arsenal enter the weekend after back-to-back defeats, the latest to Inter Milan in the Champions League, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners will want to remind neutrals of their title credentials, and a game against an old enemy at Stamford Bridge is the perfect chance to do so, while Enzo Maresca’s side will want to build on their early promise with a statement result.
Follow all the Premier League updates with our live blog below.
Arteta on Maresca
Mikel Arteta says he is ‘really impressed’ with the job Enzo Maresca has done at Chelsea this season.
He spoke about his opposite number and said: “I’m really impressed about what [Enzo Maresca’s] done, but what they’ve done over a year because with Mauricio [Pocchetino] the last six months were extraordinary.
“You could see the squad, the quality they have, the amount of players they have and then Enzo has given his touch and you can see clearly what he wants to do. I think he’s been really brave from day one to consistently follow what he wanted to do.”
Chelsea v Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups
So Chelsea’s team is about as strong as it can be, with Cole Palmer passed fit after a knock last week. Jadon Sancho has failed to make the bench but wouldn’t have started anyway.
Mike Arteta is boosted by the availability of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, after recent foot and head injuries respectively. Martin Odegaard came off the bench against Inter Milan in midweek, and comes in to the first XI here for his first start since August.
Chelsea v Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups
Cole Palmer and Kai Havertz both start!
Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo (c), Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
Subs: Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice; Saka, Odegaard (c), Martinelli; Havertz.
Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.
Chelsea v Arsenal – team news
Confirmed line-ups are moments away...
‘Not winning affects the mood’
Mikel Arteta was honest in his assessment of Arsenal’s downturn in form and says that not winning games is starting to affect the mood of his squad.
The Arsenal boss said: “When you don’t win it affects the mood and energy but the positive thing is that it is impossible that anyone in this room or outside wants to win more than I do, and these guys in the dressing room want to do.
“I had a meeting with them about it and I can sense it straight away.”
Arteta provides Arsenal injury updates
“Everyone in the squad is going to be fit and available to start the game,” Arteta said ahead of today’s clash with Chelsea. “Then it will be a decision whether it’s too early or the right moment to make that step again.
“We have to wait until tomorrow to see how [Havertz and Merino] react. Kai was a nasty cut and we had to take him off. Mikel, since the day before, wasn’t feeling great and we decided to sub him at half-time.”
Arteta on Rice’s fitness
“I have to be vague on that one because there is no clarity if he is going to be fit or not for the weekend,” Mikel Arteta said when asked whether Declan Rice would be fit enough to feature against Chelsea.
He added: “He hasn’t trained yet and it is not clear whether he is going to be available or not to play.”
Declan Rice injury latest as ‘vague’ update adds to Arsenal concerns
Declan Rice remains a major doubt for Arsenal ahead of the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta only able to offer a “vague” update on the midfielder’s foot injury.
Rice missed Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday after sustaining the injury against Newcastle last weekend - with some reports suggesting the England international has a broken toe.
Declan Rice injury latest as ‘vague’ update adds to Arsenal concerns
Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino are also set to be assessed following the 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan
Can Chelsea score against Arsenal?
Arsenal have scored the last seven goals in this fixture. This match could be a good one for the Gunners to turn around their declining form or it could be an indicator that Chelsea are now performing better than their rivals.
It will all depend on which team proves successful this afternoon.
Head to head
Chelsea’s only win in the last 10 meetings in all competitions was a 2-0 triumph in the Premier League at the Emirates in August 2021.
They’ve drawn two and lost seven during that run. The Blues have failed to win any of their last five home games against the Gunners with two draws and three defeats.
