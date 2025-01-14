Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea have a saviour at the end and it comes in the form of Reece James. Bournemouth fought back from Cole Palmer's early strike to overturn the deficit, thanks heavily to Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanian won the penalty, after being fouled by Moises Caicedo, which Justin Kluivert dispatched. Semenyo was causing issues again as he found himself one-on-one with youngster Josh Acheampong and skipped past him to blast it past Robert Sanchez. In between the two strikes, David Brooks whacked the face of Marc Cucurella and, despite being advised to go to the screen, Rob Jones only showed yellow. Bournemouth continued to push for a third and accrued an xG of 1.23, but Chelsea's xG of 2.45 would be rewarded as James fired in a free-kick to keep them in the top four, for now.
Felix has been a lively player since coming on and has won a free-kick after Christie takes him down. The Scot gets away with a second yellow and remains on the pitch.
There are eight minutes added on here. Can Bournemouth hold on to this?
What a save by Travers! Adarabioyo leaps highest to flick a header goal-bound and as it loops in Travers flicks the ball over the bar.
Huijsen is now shown a yellow. Jackson beats him for pace and Huijsen drags him back. It is an intelligent foul and is shown as yellow.
Kluivert could have finished it here! Jebbison lays him off and the Dutchman tries to pass the ball into the back of the net but Adarabioyo gets in the way to send it for a corner.
Substitution David Robert Brooks Daniel David Jebbison
Brooks is on the receiving end of another foul. Colwill clatters into the Welshman and seems to have him sit on top of him for a couple of seconds before dropping to the floor.
