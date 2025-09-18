Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Bayer Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand saw his return to Denmark deliver a dramatic 2-2 Champions League draw with FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium.

Hjulmand returned to club management in a first job since stepping down from the helm of his native Denmark after Euro 2024 to take over from Erik ten Hag, who had been sacked following just three competitive games in charge.

Copenhagen, having come through the qualifying play-offs, took an early lead in the ninth minute through Jordan Larsson – son of former Celtic and Barcelona forward Henrik.

open image in gallery Bayer Leverkusen celebrated a dramatic late draw in Copenhagen ( AP )

Leverkusen equalised late on when Alejandro Grimaldo crashed in a 25-yard free-kick, only for Copenhagen substitute Robert to nod the hosts back in front with just three minutes left.

The Bundesliga side, though, secured a point in stoppage time through an own goal from Copenhagen defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos.

Club Brugge started their European campaign in style with a 4-1 home win over AS Monaco.

After Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche saw his 10th-minute penalty saved, the Belgians struck three goals in the space of 10 minutes shortly before half-time through Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika and Hans Vanaken.

open image in gallery Club Brugge demolished Monaco to the delight of their fans ( AFP via Getty Images )

French 19-year-old forward Mamadou Diakhon lashed in a fourth with 15 minutes left, before Ansu Fati, making his Monaco debut, scored a late consolation.

Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty saw their first Champions League proper tie end in a 4-1 defeat away to Sporting CP – who scored three goals in as many minutes during the second half.

Kairat, who beat Celtic in the play-offs, had seen 18-year-old goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza save an early penalty from Morten Hjulmand.

Sporting, though, went ahead just before half-time through Francisco Trincao, who then fired in another after 65 minutes before Alisson Santos and Geovany Quenda also struck in quick succession.

open image in gallery Kairat Almaty’s first Champions League group game ended in defeat ( AP )

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Galatasaray 5-1 at The Waldstadion.

Yunus Akgun had given the visitors an early lead, but Frankfurt were soon level through an own goal from Davinson Sanchez.

Teenage Turkey midfielder Can Uzun fired in his first Champions League goal just before the break and another own goal from Wilfried Singo at a free-kick gave the Bundesliga side some breathing space. Jonathan Burkardt's deflected effort and Ansgar Knauff's late strike wrapped up a comfortable night for the hosts.