Bayer Leverkusen snatch dramatic draw as Club Brugge demolish Monaco in Champions League
Leverkusen needed an injury-time goal to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen while Club Brugge beat Monaco 5-1 and Kairat Almaty lost heir first-ever Champions League group-stage match to Sporting CP
New Bayer Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand saw his return to Denmark deliver a dramatic 2-2 Champions League draw with FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium.
Hjulmand returned to club management in a first job since stepping down from the helm of his native Denmark after Euro 2024 to take over from Erik ten Hag, who had been sacked following just three competitive games in charge.
Copenhagen, having come through the qualifying play-offs, took an early lead in the ninth minute through Jordan Larsson – son of former Celtic and Barcelona forward Henrik.
Leverkusen equalised late on when Alejandro Grimaldo crashed in a 25-yard free-kick, only for Copenhagen substitute Robert to nod the hosts back in front with just three minutes left.
The Bundesliga side, though, secured a point in stoppage time through an own goal from Copenhagen defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos.
Club Brugge started their European campaign in style with a 4-1 home win over AS Monaco.
After Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche saw his 10th-minute penalty saved, the Belgians struck three goals in the space of 10 minutes shortly before half-time through Nicolo Tresoldi, Raphael Onyedika and Hans Vanaken.
French 19-year-old forward Mamadou Diakhon lashed in a fourth with 15 minutes left, before Ansu Fati, making his Monaco debut, scored a late consolation.
Kazakhstan side Kairat Almaty saw their first Champions League proper tie end in a 4-1 defeat away to Sporting CP – who scored three goals in as many minutes during the second half.
Kairat, who beat Celtic in the play-offs, had seen 18-year-old goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza save an early penalty from Morten Hjulmand.
Sporting, though, went ahead just before half-time through Francisco Trincao, who then fired in another after 65 minutes before Alisson Santos and Geovany Quenda also struck in quick succession.
Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Galatasaray 5-1 at The Waldstadion.
Yunus Akgun had given the visitors an early lead, but Frankfurt were soon level through an own goal from Davinson Sanchez.
Teenage Turkey midfielder Can Uzun fired in his first Champions League goal just before the break and another own goal from Wilfried Singo at a free-kick gave the Bundesliga side some breathing space. Jonathan Burkardt's deflected effort and Ansgar Knauff's late strike wrapped up a comfortable night for the hosts.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments