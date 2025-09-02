Erik ten Hag hits out at Bayer Leverkusen after ‘unprecedented’ sacking two games into season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erik ten Hag said Bayer Leverkusen's decision to dismiss him after just two Bundesliga matches in charge came as a complete surprise and that the club's hierarchy had not shown enough trust in him.

Leverkusen lost their opening league fixture 2-1 at home to TSG Hoffenheim before drawing 3-3 against 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday, leading to the 55-year-old Dutchman's abrupt departure.

Ten Hag, who had been out of management since his sacking by Manchester United in October last year, replaced Xabi Alonso in May on a two-year contract after the Spaniard left to take over at Real Madrid.

"The decision by Bayer Leverkusen's management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented," Ten Hag said in a statement posted by his agency on social media on Monday.

Under Alonso, Leverkusen secured the double in the 2023-24 season as they lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game, won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

But Leverkusen's summer exodus of key players Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka and Amine Adli made Ten Hag's task of building on Alonso's success an uphill battle.

"Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust," Ten Hag said.

"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust."

Ten Hag's most successful stint came at Ajax, who he coached from 2018-22, winning three Eredivisie titles and taking the club to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

"Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware," he added.

Reuters