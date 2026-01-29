Celtic v Utrecht live: Europa League updates from race to qualify for knockouts in league phase finale
Martin O’Neil’s side are targeting progress to the Europa League play-off round
Celtic face a crunch Europa League test tonight against Utrecht, with victory the target to advance and secure their place in Friday’s draw.
Celtic are 24th in the Europa League and hold that coveted final spot, which will take them into the knockout phase play-offs.
The Scottish champions must beware Ludogorets Razgrad, just a point behind, with the Bulgarian outfit hosting Nice in their own finale. Six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, having been pegged back twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Tynecastle Park last weekend.
“We have to win the game. It’s as simple as that. If we do win the game, we’re through,” O’Neil said on the game. “They can play. You give them an opportunity, and they will cause you problems.”
Follow all the build-up and latest updates from Parkhead below:
Team news
The line-ups should be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...
Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi will miss out here through injury.
And Martin O’Neil must make do without the suspended Reo Hatate.
Kieran Tierney is a doubt after coming off against Hearts.
Match stats
Celtic have won their past two major European matches against Dutch opponents, both times beating Feyenoord (in December 2023 and November 2025).
And Utrecht are winless in 10 away major European matches (D2 L8) since winning 4-0 at MSK Zilina in October 2003 – they've only netted two goals in their 10 away games since.
Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna
Here’s the report from a dramatic night in Bologna for Celtic last time out in this competition...
Ten-man Celtic lost a two-goal half-time lead but held on for what could be a precious Europa League point in Bologna.
Reo Hatate opened the scoring early on before collecting two yellow cards in three minutes. Auston Trusty doubled Celtic’s lead but Martin O’Neill’s side came under sustained pressure after the interval and goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jonathan Rowe brought Bologna level.
Although the Italian side managed 37 attempts at goal in total, both teams had chances to win it before the game finished 2-2.
Reo Hatate the hero and villain in dramatic Celtic draw at Bologna
Tonight's fixtures
Here’s the full list of Europa League fixtures for this evening:
Celtic's Europa League permutations
Celtic currently sit 24th in the Europa League table, meaning they occupy the last of the play-off spots ahead of kick-off.
They cannot enter the automatic qualification spots even if they win, but they could fall out of the competition with either a draw or a loss tonight, with as many as six clubs able to leapfrog them with wins this evening.
Europa League standings
Here’s a reminder of the standings going into the final match of the Europa League league phase.
Celtic come into the final match in 24th, knowing a loss would likely see them drop out of the competition.
How can I watch Celtic vs Utrecht?
The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday 29th January 2026 at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, with kick-off set for 8pm.
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 7pm, with subscribers also able to stream online via discovery+.
Celtic v Utrecht predicted lineups
Celtic predicted lineup: Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Murray, Scales; Engels, McGregor, Nygren; Hyun-Jun, Maeda, Tounekti
Utrecht predicted lineup: Barkas; Horemans, Didden, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Bozdogan; Cathline, De Wit, Blake; Rodriguez
Celtic v Utrecht team news
Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi will miss out here through injury.
And Martin O’Neil must make do without the suspended Reo Hatate.
Kieran Tierney is a doubt after coming off against Hearts.
Celtic on track to advance in Europa League
Celtic enter tonight’s crunch Europa League game in 24th, just a point above the elimination zone and on track to reach the knockout phase play-offs.
With Ludogorets Razgrad pushing hard to catch and pass them in the finale, Celtic must beat Utrecht, who are third bottom of the 36 sides, having already been eliminated.
Martin O’Neil’s side will be determined to advance, having earned a precious point last time out in Bologna. Follow along for all the build-up and updates from Parkhead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks