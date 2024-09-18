Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Celtic will take on Slovan Bratislava as they kick off their third successive season in the Uefa Champions League.

However, the Scottish side have not reached the round of 16 since the 2012-13 season, and it remains to be seen if the new format will suit Celtic more.

Celtic host Slovan, but afterwards have more difficult challenges against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

Slovan on the other hand have come through four qualifying rounds to reach the league stage, and are the first side from Slovakia to play in 14 seasons, and only the fourth in history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Celtic vs Slovan will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, September 18 at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Frankie Kent missed his side’s Scottish Premiership match against Hearts at the weekend through illness and it remains to be seen whether he will have recovered in time to be available for selection.

Predicted line-up:

Celtic XI: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, Engels, Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Odds

Celtic 2/5

Draw 17/4

Slovan 15/2

Prediction

Celtic should have enough firepower to overcome the Slovakian side and get their Champions League campaign up and running. Celtic 2-0 Slovan

