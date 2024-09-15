Manuel Akanji concerned about extra workload of new Champions League format

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has voiced his concerns about the expanded format of the Champions League this season.

City, the 2023 winners, begin their latest European campaign as Inter Milan visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

It will be their first experience of the competition’s new league phase, in which 36 teams compete in one table, playing eight fixtures each.

There’s no end to it. I don’t know how it works out. Manuel Akanji

Akanji admits he is not a big fan of this ‘Swiss model’, principally because of the extra burden it will place on players in a season in which City will also compete in an enlarged Club World Cup.

The Switzerland international said: “It’s getting more complicated with the league. You play different teams, and then Inter don’t have the same opponents as us. It’s just got bigger, more games.

“Then we have the Club World Cup at the end of the season. It’s just game after game and I don’t know how it will work out over the next couple of years.

“It’s so tough, you don’t just think about this season – but also next season. When do we do holidays? There are no breaks in winter.

“If we are lucky we get two weeks and then we need to be back and into next season. There’s no end to it. I don’t know how it works out. Maybe I’ll retire at 30!”

Despite that, 29-year-old Akanji is relishing the chance to lock horns again with Inter, the side City memorably beat in Istanbul to claim their first European title 15 months ago.

“I’m looking forward to it, even with the new format,” he said.

“I think the old one was better but we go up against the best teams still and we start with a great game against Inter. The last time we played them was in the (2023) final, so good memories for us.”

City continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

The influential Rodri played his first 45 minutes of the season in the second half after overcoming a hamstring injury suffered in Spain’s victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

With England defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker also making their first starts, manager Pep Guardiola is pleased his side is coming back together.

He said: “Rodri came on there and played really good.

“He played 45 and I asked him how did he feel and he said he felt good. He is so important for us.

“Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) had extra minutes, Kyle the first minutes, John the first minutes – it’s really good to have that.”

Phil Foden, limited to just 45 minutes this season, was an unused substitute after recovering from illness.

Guardiola said: “He is good but he has not had that many training sessions with us, so (it is) step by step. I am delighted he is back, I need him, we need him, desperately.”