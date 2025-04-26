Celtic seal record-equalling Scottish Premiership title in emphatic style at Dundee United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic clinched a 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a 5-0 victory at Dundee United, tying level with fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers on a record of 55 top-flight trophies.

Celtic's victory moved them up to 84 points from 34 games and gave Brendan Rodgers's side an unassailable lead in the standings with four games to spare.

As Rodgers won an 11th trophy with Celtic, his side are also on course for another domestic treble having won the League Cup earlier this season and facing Aberdeen in next month's Scottish Cup final.

"Amazing performance, outstanding. It means the world to us. We wanted to perform because if we do, we know we'll get what we want," Celtic captain Callum McGregor told Sky Sports.

"The sky is the limit for us, we were so good today. We have four league games to try and arrive into the Scottish Cup final in the best moment and if we do that, we have the chance to do something special this season."

Celtic took the lead at the half-hour mark when Arne Engels's corner was turned in by Dundee's Ryan Strain for an own goal.

Eight minutes later, Nicolas Kuehn doubled their lead when he got on the end of Daizen Maeda's cross at the far post.

The duo combined for a third just before halftime but this time it was a cutback from the Japanese forward which was put away by Kuehn as the celebrations got underway in the away end.

open image in gallery Celtic thrashed Dundee United 5-0 to seal their 13th title in 14 seasons ( Getty Images )

Adam Idah scored less than two minutes after the restart when he headed home Alistair Johnston's cross from close range.

The Irishman then grabbed a second to make it 5-0 after a neat passing move by Celtic, slipping his shot past the keeper despite being bundled over by Dundee defender Emmanuel Adegboyega.

"It's hard to put into words, it's unbelievable to win another trophy with Celtic," said 33-year-old winger James Forrest, who won his 26th trophy with Celtic to become the club's most decorated player.

"When you're getting older, you appreciate it more, you don't take it for granted.

"I've played in so many good teams over the years, this one is right up there. The standards are so high."