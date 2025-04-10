Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of an ex-Aston Villa and Bulgaria captain is standing for Reform UK in the May local elections.

Stiliyan Petrov, whose father of the same name is Bulgaria’s most capped player, hopes to represent Nigel Farage’s party in Lapworth & West Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Reform announced his candidacy in a flashy video in which Mr Petrov does kick ups in an homage to his footballing roots, while promising voters “a voice that will actually represent them”.

open image in gallery Stiliyan Petrov Jr. of Reform UK with Nigel Farage ( Facebook/Reform UK )

He promised he does not want to become “a career politician”, but hinted at ambitions to run as an MP in a future general election saying he would also like to help “the country one day”.

Mr Petrov, whose dad reportedly earned more than £57,000 a week at Aston Villa, said in the video: “I decided to stand for election because I think it's time the working class people and the youth of this country have a voice that'll actually represent them.”

open image in gallery The former Aston Villa captain’s son is standing as a Reform UK candidate

“We all start somewhere,” he added, discussing the progress he has made on his electrical apprenticeship.

Mr Petrov said Labour and the Conservatives “have constantly been lying to us, making false promises and making us wait”.

“I’ve had enough, it's time for me to step up to the challenge and to make real change that matters. I believe in common sense politics. I believe we should have lower taxes, safer streets and infrastructure that actually benefits everyone,” he said.

Stiliyan Petrov Sr won 10 trophies playing for Celtic before moving to Aston Villa in 2006, where he was inducted into the hall of fame in 2013.

open image in gallery Stiliyan Petrov is running for Nigel Farage’s party ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

His son’s candidacy for Reform comes amid a local election row following Kemi Badenoch’s admission she would be willing to see her candidates strike deals to control councils with Mr Farage’s party.

The Tory leader has consistently ruled out any national deal with Reform, whose leader Mr Farage has vowed to "destroy" the Conservative Party.

But speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Ms Badenoch suggested the picture could be different at a local level.

Labour said it is “crystal clear” Reform and the Conservatives are planning to work together, while the Liberal Democrats said you “couldn’t put a cigarette paper between Ms Badenoch and Mr Farage”.

It also comes after The Independent revealed just a third of local election candidates are women, with three times as many Davids running as Sarahs.

The charity’s breakdown of candidates showed that just over one in five (22 per cent) of Reform’s candidates are women, meanwhile just over a quarter (28 per cent) of Conservatives standing are women.