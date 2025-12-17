Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Celtic chairman quits club after receiving ‘intolerable’ levels of abuse

Peter Lawwell leaves Celtic amid poor performances this season, with new manager Wilfred Nancy already struggling

Peter Lawwell has stepped down as Celtic chairman
Peter Lawwell has stepped down as Celtic chairman (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell is to step down from the board at the end of the year after receiving "intolerable" levels of "abuse and threats".

Current non-executive director Brian Wilson is taking over as interim chairman until a permanent replacement is found.

The decision comes amid fan protests at Celtic's poor performances this season, as well as their disappointing transfer business in the summer.

"It is with sadness that I announce my decision to stand down as chairman," Lawwell said, who will leave his role on 31 December.

"I believe that my 18 years as chief executive and three years as chairman have shown my ability to meet and overcome challenges on many fronts, but abuse and threats from some sources have increased and are now intolerable.

Recommended

"They have dismayed and alarmed my family. At this stage in my life, I don't need this. I cannot accept this and so I leave the club I have loved all my life.

"The motivations and aims of these detractors can be investigated by others. I prefer to look back on my career at Celtic with deep gratitude and satisfaction."

The announcement came hours before new manager Wilfred Nancy takes his side to face Dundee United at Tannadice, with the Frenchman having lost his first three games in charge after succeeding Brendan Rodgers, who resigned in October and is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Qadisah.

This included Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against St Mirren at Hampden, a crushing blow early into Nancy’s tenure.

Peter Lawwell leaves Celtic with Wilfred Nancy struggling at the helm
Peter Lawwell leaves Celtic with Wilfred Nancy struggling at the helm (Getty Images)

"My time at the club has brought joy to someone whose memories as a Celtic fan include standing as a schoolboy on the terraces as the European Cup was paraded at Celtic Park on that magical night in 1967," Lawwell added.

"I have subsequently watched some great European nights at Paradise and am proud that the club has played group-stage football in all but two of the last 21 years while also enjoying domestic dominance.

"My life at the club has included dramatic ups and downs in football, but they have also given me the experience, drive and desire, which I will take on to my next project, whatever and wherever that may be."

Additional reporting from PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in