Carlo Ancelotti’s new job confirmed with Real Madrid exit imminent

Carlo Ancelotti will become the next head coach of Brazil when he leaves Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Italian will bid farewell to the Bernabeu ahead of the Club World Cup, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) detailing his official start date as May 26 after talks were facilitated by intermediary Diego Fernandes.

Ancelotti arrives as the first foreign manager in the history of the Selecao, having won almost everything there is to win in club football.

He fills the shoes of Dorival Junior, who was sacked after Brazil’s humiliating 4-0 routing at the hands of fierce rivals Argentina.

He joins the Brazil setup ahead of the continuation of their World Cup qualifying campaign, currently sitting fourth in the Conmebol table.

Coming to the end of his second stint at Real, he has lifted the Champions League and La Liga double twice since returning to the club in 2021.

This adds to the accolades he already boasted with Real Madrid, lifting another Champions League title as well as a Copa del Rey during his initial time in charge during the mid-2010s.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League a record five times ( PA Archive )

One of the most successful managers of all time, his glory in Europe’s most prestigious competition is not limited to Madrid, with the Italian the only coach to have won the Champions League five times having also lifted it twice AC Milan.

He is also the only manager to have won domestic league titles in all of Europe’s big five leagues, adding triumphs with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to his extensive list of honours.

However, the Italian has endured an underwhelming campaign this term and is set to go trophyless with the Galacticos in 2024/25.

He is expected to be replaced by Xabi Alonso, with Real reportedly keen to to get the outgoing Bayer Leverkusen boss in before the Club World Cup in the United States - a stance that makes sense given the manager’s position will now be vacant for the tournament.