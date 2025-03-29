Brazil sack head coach Dorival Junior after humiliating defeat to Argentina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brazil have sacked head coach Dorival Junior with immediate effect in light of the Selecao’s humiliating loss to Argentina.

The five-time world champions were thumped in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, condemned to a 4-1 defeat by their fierce rivals as their World Cup qualification struggles continued.

The result left Brazil fourth in the CONMEBOL qualification table, a massive 10 points behind leaders Argentina - who have now booked their place at the 2026 World Cup.

And while they remain six points ahead of Venuzuela, who sit just outside the six automatic qualification places, Brazil have come to the decision to call time on Junior’s reign in the dugout after a turbulent year in charge.

"The board wishes him success in his continued career. From now on, the CBF will work to find a replacement," a short statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) read.

Junior, 62, was in the Brazil hot seat since January 2024 but has endured his fair share of difficulties, winning just five of his 15 games at the helm.

He also oversaw a dismal Copa America campaign, with Brazil crashing out in the quarter-finals on penalties at the hands of Uruguay.

Midweek’s heavy defeat to arch-nemeses Argentina acted as the final straw for the Brazil brass, a result that further emphasised the current gulf in quality between the two nations.

Since last getting the better of the Albiceleste in November 2019, Argentina have notched four wins over their biggest rivals to no reply, while also lifting four major trophies - adding two Copa Americas and a Finalissima triumph to their stories World Cup win in Qatar.

Junior showed no sign of shifting the tide in Brazil’s favour as manager, a fact demonstrated in the Argentine capital during the March international break - leading him to be promptly dismissed.

Argentina became the first side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup from South America with victory over Brazil ( Getty Images )

Attention now turns to finding Junior’s replacement, with Brazil being linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian’s current deal at the Bernabeu runs until 2026, but he has been backed to step down at Los Blancos this summer following a glittering second stint in the Spanish capital.

One of the most successful managers of all time, Ancelotti is the only coach to have won the Champions League on five occasions - lifting it three times with Real and twice with AC Milan.

He is also the only manager to have won domestic league titles in all of Europe’s big five leagues, adding triumphs with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to his extensive list of honours.