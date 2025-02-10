Carlo Ancelotti explains why Manchester City are Real Madrid’s ‘toughest opponent’ despite struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlo Ancelotti believes a meeting with Manchester City is the hardest match Real Madrid could play and said he expects to be blamed if the champions go out of the Champions League next week.

The Italian, who has won three Champions Leagues with Real and five in his managerial career, believes there is a risk his side go out at the Bernabeu next week, following Tuesday’s first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

And he said he is surprised by City’s struggles this season as he described Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

“I’m already prepared for everyone to say it’s my fault if we don’t win,” said Ancelotti. “It is probably the toughest opponent ever, against the toughest coach. The team that qualifies will have many options to go far in the competition, as happened in recent years

“There is no doubt we are prepared and I am prepared because the history I have behind me covers me well. There is a risk that things don’t turn out well and the risk is increased if you play against one of the best teams out there against one of the best managers out there.”

Ancelotti said Guardiola’s capacity to come up with different ideas makes it harder to prepare for a game against the Catalan.

“Every time we face each other, it's a nightmare to prepare the matches because he always has ideas that make you think,” he added. “He is an innovator in football and one of the best, if not the best.”

City have lost 11 of their last 23 games in all competitions, including three of their last five in the Champions League and Ancelotti has been taken aback by their slump.

“It’s surprised me, of course,” he said. “Manchester City is one of the best clubs in Europe, they have the best coach in this competition at the moment and this is the most difficult match we could play.”