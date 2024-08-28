Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1724876044

Cardiff City vs Southampton LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Cardiff City Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 28 August 2024 12:45
Comments
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Southampton in the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724875975

Cardiff City vs Southampton

James Bree (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875970

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Foul by James Bree (Southampton).

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875969

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Foul by Raheem Conte (Cardiff City).

28 August 2024 21:12
1724875907

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Malachi Fagan-Walcott.

28 August 2024 21:11
1724875906

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Cameron Archer (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

28 August 2024 21:11
1724875729

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Substitution, Southampton. Adam Lallana replaces Lesley Ugochukwu.

28 August 2024 21:08
1724875697

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Substitution, Southampton. Armel Bella-Kotchap replaces Mateus Fernandes.

28 August 2024 21:08
1724875668

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Substitution, Cardiff City. Cody Twose replaces Rubin Colwill.

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875621

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Mateus Fernandes (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:07
1724875546

Cardiff City vs Southampton

Samuel Edozie (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 August 2024 21:05

