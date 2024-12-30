Major change made to VAR process for Carabao Cup semi-finals and final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of VAR reviews in the remainder of this season’s Carabao Cup, marking a first for English football.

The EFL confirmed on Monday that VAR will be in use for the competition’s two-leg semi-finals and for the final at Wembley on March 16.

However, the most significant move will be a pilot allowing referees to announce the final outcome of VAR reviews to spectators in the stadium and viewers watching at home.

This will include decisions reviewed by the referee at the pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements.

In-stadium announcements have not been used in the English game before, and the most memorable recent example of this approach being trialled was at last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

open image in gallery Referees will speak to fans inside the stadium over the loudspeaker system ( PA Archive )

“The new pilot forms part of PGMOL’s broader commitment to transparency and embracing technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans,” an EFL statement read.

“This latest pilot has the support of the EFL and follows earlier collaboration with PGMOL in 2018 to trial VAR in EFL competitions ahead of its introduction in the Premier League.”

Arsenal face Newcastle over two legs in the first semi-final, with the first leg to be played on 7 January. Tottenham play Liverpool in the other semi, with the first leg at Spurs on 8 January.

VAR has been used in the semi-finals and final of the Carabao Cup previously, but was not used in last season’s semi-finals because one of the final four - Middlesbrough - do not play their league games with the technology.

PA