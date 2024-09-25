Carabao Cup fourth-round draw LIVE - Chelsea, Manchester United and Man City to learn next opponents
Plenty of big clubs are left in the draw hoping to replace Liverpool as champions
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round is set to take place at the culmination of the clash between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night - the last of the scheduled fixtures in the third round, which has been spread over two midweeks.
However, one more game will need to be played out to complete the round, after AFC Wimbledon’s meeting with Newcastle was postponed after flooding and pitch damage.
All of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are into the fourth round safely, while Arsenal face Bolton on Wednesday evening too, looking to book their own spot in the next stage of the competition. Liverpool were last year’s winners - then under Jurgen Klopp - and the Reds hold the record for most League Cup wins, too, with ten.
Follow the Carabao Cup fourth round draw below along with reaction to Liverpool’s match with West Ham:
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
46 mins
Jota switches it across to Gakpo, who hangs a cross up to the back post, but it’s headed behind for a corner. The ball in falls to Jones on the edge of the area, but he blasts well over.
KICK-OFF! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
KICK-OFF!
Liverpool get us back underway at Anfield.
This game is finely poised – with no extra-time tonight, we’ll head to penalties if it stays this way.
A reminder too that the draw for the next round follows the conclusion of this match.
HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
An entertaining half for the neutral at Anfield, and a good chance to get a look at some of the home side’s fringe players.
Federico Chiesa has been particularly bright, though Endo and Quansah haven’t done much to prove themselves to Arne Slot.
Jota, Nunez and Gakpo have also been good, with the former two perhaps batting for a starting berth at the weekend.
West Ham have been limited to counter-attacks and set-pieces throughout, though they have proved that they can be dangerous from both.
Liverpool have certainly had the better of it, but it’s all to play for in the second half.
HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
HALF-TIME
The half ends with a dangerous West Ham attack, as Bowen breaks forward before cutting a ball back into the box that just runs away from Summerville.
The referee brings the half to an end and we’re level at the break.
45 mins
Encouraging from Chiesa again as he stands up Creswell before cutting inside and hitting a shot, but it goes well wide.
There’ll be one minute of added time in the first half.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
44 mins
Liverpool pick the right moment to press and it results in them winning a throw well into the West Ham half. The home side recycle possession to the centre-backs, but they still can’t find a way through.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
42 mins
Silly stuff from Nunez as he makes a foul near the touchline when West Ham were going nowhere. Creswell delivers again and it’s another good delivery, but Bradley does well to divert it away for a throw while under pressure from Bowen.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
40 mins
Lovely stuff from Chiesa as he nutmegs Coufal in the West Ham box before cutting a ball back, but it’s cleared in the end. The Italian has made a very bright start to the match.
Down the other end, West Ham win a corner kick. Cresswell delivers, and it’s headed out to Bowen, but he can only direct the volley at a sea of red shirts in the box.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
37 mins
Liverpool have been dominant since they scored and they are enjoying far more possession, though they can’t find another way through the West Ham defence yet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments