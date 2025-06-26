The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Carabao Cup draw live: Championship and other EFL clubs learn first-round fate
Follow as Championship, League One and League Two clubs join the 2025/26 League Cup
The Carabao Cup returns with the preliminary and first round draws, featuring all 72 EFL clubs, taking place this afternoon.
Newcastle beat Liverpool in a thrilling final last season but those two clubs won’t enter the competition in 2025/26 until the third round, with the teams outside the Premier League taking the spotlight in the first round.
Every Championship and League One club, plus 20 teams from League Two, enter at the first-round stage but nine Premier League featuring in European competition this season – and thus not entering until round three – necessitates a preliminary round featuring four teams.
That involves the two sides promoted from the National League (Barnet and Oldham Athletic) and the clubs who finished 21st and 22nd in League Two last term (Accrington Stanley and Newport County) with Accrington facing Oldham and Barnet taking on Newport – although a draw will be conducted to see who is at home. After that, the first-round draw will take place where clubs are split into north and south sections to cut down on early-season travel.
Follow the Carabao Cup draw with our blog below plus watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN: Sign up here now.
Carabao Cup 2025/26 fixture dates
Preliminary round: Week commencing 4 August 2025
Round one: Week commencing 11 August 2025
Round two: Week commencing 25 August 2025
Round three: Weeks commencing 15 September and 22 September 2025 to help clubs in the Champions League and Europa League
Round four: Week commencing 27 October 2025
Round five: Week commencing 15 December 2025
Semi-final first leg: Week commencing 12 January 2026
Semi-final second leg: Week commencing 2 February 2026
Final: Sunday, March 22, 2026
How does the draw work?
Clubs will be split into north and south sections for the draw. There will be 70 of the 72 EFL clubs entering the first round after two preliminary matches.
The 11 Premier League sides not competing in European football this season will enter in the second round, with the sides in Uefa competitions entering the cup in the third round.
There are nine clubs in the Premier League set to play in Uefa competitions which reduces the number of clubs coming into the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage, necessitating a preliminary round, which will involve the two sides promoted from the National League and the clubs who finished 21st and 22nd in League Two.
Those fixtures in the week commencing 4 August see Accrington Stanley face Oldham Athletic, while Barnet play Newport County, with the home sides decided in the preliminary round draw. The two winners will make it to the first round, which will be played in the week commencing 11 August.
How to watch the Carabao Cup draw?
In the UK, the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News. Subscribers can tune in online via the Sky Go app or on NOWTV.
If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw takes place from 4:20pm BST with the preliminary round draw, the first-round proper draw will then follow.
Everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw
The Carabao Cup first round draw is already here, weeks out from the first round of fixtures for the 2025/26 season.
After Newcastle's thrilling win over Liverpool in last year's final at Wembley, it promises to be an exciting season with teams dreaming of silverware.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Carabao Cup first round draw? Start time, teams and how to watch
Carabao Cup first-round draw
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Carabao Cup preliminary and first-round draws.
The new season is just around the corner and the League Cup getting underway is always an early-season treat to savour
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments