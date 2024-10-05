Burnley vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Burnley vs Preston North End
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Brady (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Brady.
