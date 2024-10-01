Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 12:45 EDT
Comments
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club
Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, Burnley 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

1 October 2024 21:42

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

1 October 2024 21:42

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Matthew Sorinola (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 October 2024 21:42

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Randell is caught offside.

1 October 2024 21:41

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Mustapha Bundu (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

1 October 2024 21:41

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jaidon Anthony.

1 October 2024 21:40

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle).

1 October 2024 21:40

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Lewis Gibson.

1 October 2024 21:39

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez is caught offside.

1 October 2024 21:38

Burnley vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Adam Randell.

1 October 2024 21:38

