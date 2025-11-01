‘I need a nap after a paella!’ – Arteta on matchday diet and water bottle superstition

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Arsenal today in the Premier League.

Arsenal are looking to keep hold of their four-point lead at the top of the table this weekend, and Mikel Arteta names a strong side to start the game at Turf Moor with William Saliba fully recovered and in the first XI alongside Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ bulletproof defence.

Burnley have started the season well and will back themselves to cause Arsenal some problems at home. Scott Parker was able to name Lesley Ugochukwu in his starting line-up after the French midfielder shook off a knock.

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Laurent, Anthony, Flemming. Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Lucas Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Barnes.

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Eze, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

