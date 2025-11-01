Burnley vs Arsenal live: Premier League team news and line-ups as Arteta makes late Saliba call
Follow all the action from Turf Moor as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal resume their title bid against Burnley
Follow live coverage as Burnley face Arsenal today in the Premier League.
Arsenal are looking to keep hold of their four-point lead at the top of the table this weekend, and Mikel Arteta names a strong side to start the game at Turf Moor with William Saliba fully recovered and in the first XI alongside Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ bulletproof defence.
Burnley have started the season well and will back themselves to cause Arsenal some problems at home. Scott Parker was able to name Lesley Ugochukwu in his starting line-up after the French midfielder shook off a knock.
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Laurent, Anthony, Flemming. Subs: Weiss, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Lucas Pires, Broja, Mejbri, Barnes.
Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Eze, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard. Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Burnley v Arsenal team news: Ugochukwu shakes off knock to start for Clarets
Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Pires, Mejbri, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchaouna, Broja, Barnes
Burnley v Arsenal team news: Saliba starts at Turf Moor
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Calafiori, Saliba, Gabriel; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman
Burnley vs Arsenal
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments