Bruno Guimaraes set for months out in mammoth Newcastle injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle are set to be without captain Bruno Guimaraes for two months due to injury as Eddie Howe’s woes continue to mount.

The Brazilian has been plagued by injury in recent times and hobbled off in the closing stages of Tuesday night's win against Tottenham with a hamstring problem, curtailing what was just his second appearance since recovering from a separate ankle issue.

Howe said in his press conference on Friday that the club were still waiting to learn the “full extent” of Guimaraes’ injury but had previously admitted that he was "a little bit worried because he has never had a problem with his hamstrings before”.

It has now been widely reported that Guimaraes will be out for an extended period of time, with a timeline of around eight weeks put on his absence.

It acts as a huge blow to the Magpies’ bid to turn their season around, with the club currently sat 10th in the Premier League after a run of one win in five games.

The detriment of Guimaraes’ absence has been clear to see whenever the Brazilian is missing from Howe’s team, with Newcastle failing to win any of the 10 league matches in which he has not featured since his debut in February 2022.

By contrast, Newcastle have a 53.1 percent win ratio with Guimaraes in the side in the English top flight, though his involvement was unable to stop the rot against Brentford last weekend, which saw the Bees nab a late win on Tyneside.

open image in gallery Newcastle have proven to struggle in Bruno Guimaraes' absence ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Newcastle got back to winning ways in midweek but now face to task of stringing together results, starting with Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Aston Villa.

Without his skipper, Howe goes to Villa Park with just three senior central midfielders available in the form of Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey.

Guimaraes’ countryman Joelinton is on the verge of a return from a groin problem, however, and Lewis Miley is not expected to be sidelined for long after suffering a dead leg.