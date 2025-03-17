Bruno Fernandes hits back at stinging Roy Keane criticism after big Man Utd win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hit back at the fierce criticism sent his way by Roy Keane after an imperious display in the thrashing of Leicester City.

Ex-United skipper Keane had a furious rant on the Stick To Football podcast last month when he accused the Red Devils squad of being “f*****g imposters” and insisted that “talent is not enough” in regards to Fernandes, slating his leadership as club captain and claiming he isn’t a fighter.

The Portuguese was defended on the podcast by Ian Wright, before current United boss Ruben Amorim also made the case for his captain, saying: “Bruno is really important for us in the club. He's special for me. He's playing well in a difficult context. He always wants the responsibility.

"But everybody has an opinion, Roy Keane has big standards from him in his time. And it's normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think it's more important than Roy Keane's because I'm the coach. And I think he's doing things quite well.”

Fernandes has put in a string of impressive performances since the criticism, playing brilliantly in his side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League last 16 and then grabbing a goal and two assists on Sunday as Leicester were dispatched 3-0.

United are now up to the heady heights of 13th in the Premier League table and Fernandes hit back at Keane’s comments following the victory at the King Power Stadium.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes has been in inspired form over the past few weeks ( PA Wire )

When asked whether he had been hurt or motivated by Keane's comments, the 30-year-old said: “I think both,” Fernandes told Sky Sports. “Obviously, it's not nice to hear those things about you, I think no one likes that. But at the same time, it motivates and makes you think people think there's a lot of things you have to improve.

'You have to take it in a positive way, and think whatever people are saying, if there's a margin for improvement or not. I know you're talking about Roy Keane. I have huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he was one of the best captains the club had. An amazing player for the club, won basically everything for this club.

“It's the way he thinks about me as a player, as a captain. I have to respect that. I try to do the things in my own way to be not the best captain but person and team-mate as I can. I do it every day. I try to be an example in everything I do in the training sessions, on the pitch.

“But obviously, not everyone will like (it), not everyone will think in the same way, and I respect every opinion of everyone. I have accept there is a lot of margin for improvement in my game and my leadership.”

open image in gallery Roy Keane (right) had ranted about Fernandes, who was defended by his boss Ruben Amorim (left) ( PA Wire )

During Keane and Wright’s confrontation on Stick To Football, the Irishman had insisted: 'Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent – Bruno's a talented player, but it's not enough!'

“Who were you in the dressing room with, Tony Adams! Tony Adams was this, Tony Adams was that, because he was a fighter!

“You've got young players who have to look at somebody and go ‘I like what he does’. They all can't put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that, but you want someone who's going ‘Lads, are you with me? Are you with me?’”

Wright defended Fernandes and suggested United would be in an even worse position without him.

“Maybe he's not that kind of captain, Roy, I'm with you, but what he's doing in respects of... saving you, playing that pass, the goal,” Wright explained. “If Bruno's not there, United are in the relegation battle.”