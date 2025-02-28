Ruben Amorim responds to Roy Keane over scathing Bruno Fernandes criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim told Roy Keane that Bruno Fernandes is the right captain for Manchester United as he insisted his opinion matters more than the former Old Trafford skipper.

Keane had launched into an outspoken attack on one of his successors as United captain this week, saying Fernandes is “not a fighter” and criticising him by saying that: “Talent is not enough”.

But Amorim praised Fernandes, who inspired United’s comeback from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Everton last week by scoring one goal and making another and was then involved in all three goals as their 10 men beat Ipswich 3-2 on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Amorim said his opinion matters more because he is the manager ( Getty Images )

Amorim said his compatriot always takes responsibility and insisted what while he understands those who are annoyed by Fernandes’ body language, his gestures towards teammates just come from frustration as United struggle.

And he said his view is the opposite of Keane’s, explaining: “I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us in the club. He's special for me. He's playing well in a difficult context. He always wants the responsibility.

"I know always as a captain he does things with his arms and sometimes you see it like it's criticising the team-mates. I think most of all it's a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win. And sometimes it's really hard to deal with that frustration.

"But everybody has an opinion, Roy Keane has big standards from him in his time. And it's normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think it's more important than Roy Keane's because I'm the coach. And I think he's doing things quite well."

Keane raged at Fernandes during an episode of The Overlap podcast and claimed Manchester United’s players are “f****** imposters” as he launched into an explosive argument with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

“Save us? They’re [14th] in the league and he’s saving them? Praise the lord,” Keane said in response to praise of Fernandes’ form in the comebacks against Everton and Ipswich.

open image in gallery Fernandes has been Manchester United’s captain since replacing Harry Maguire in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“You have to have a starting point. I go back to it all – talent is not enough. Bruno’s a talented player, but talent’s not enough.”

Wright’s defence of Fernandes further enraged Keane, who went on: “You talk to me (about) who you were in a dressing room with. ‘Tony Adams was this’, ‘Tony Adams was that’. Yeah, because he was a fighter. Bruno’s not a fighter.

“You’ve got young players. You have to look at somebody and go ‘I like what he does’.

“They all can’t put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that. But you want someone who is going ‘lads, are you with me?’”