Friday briefing: Fernandes gives Man Utd win and Son brace sees Tottenham home

Bruno Fernandes struck in stoppage-time to give Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win in the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers at Old Trafford and put Ruben Amorim’s team a step closer to the Europa League round of 16.

A brace from Son Heung-min had earlier helped secure Tottenham a much-needed 3-2 win at Hoffenheim as they also closed in on a top-eight finish – and lifted the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

In Sky Bet League One, Birmingham moved three points clear at the top after battling to a 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham in the ‘Hollywood derby’ at the Racecourse Ground.

Bruno’s late show settles Battle of Britain

Manchester United snatched victory over Rangers to move closer to the Europa League round of 16 after Fernandes struck a stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford.

After Cyriel Dessers levelled in the 88th minute, Fernandes delivered a crucial goal which will come as a huge relief to United boss Amorim – with the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton having caused him to suggest this is “maybe” the worst side in the club’s history before walking back on those remarks in the build-up to Thursday night’s European tie.

United had seen a first-half header from Matthijs De Ligt at a corner controversially ruled out for a soft foul on Robin Propper.

The hosts eventually went in front early in the second half through a bizarre own goal from former United back-up goalkeeper Jack Butland, who punched Christian Eriksen’s corner into his own net.

Rangers looked all but out of it, only to grab a late equaliser when United defender Harry Maguire failed to deal with a long ball and a grateful Dessers lashed in.

There was, though, one final twist to come as Lisandro Martinez sent a ball into the box and Fernandes arrived to fire home.

The win moves United up to fourth in the standings, two clear of the cut off for the top eight places, while Rangers dropped to 13th, with the play-offs looming large.

Son Heung-min double lifts Spurs

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min scored twice to help secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a much-needed 3-2 win at Hoffenheim, which sees them take a big step towards a top-eight finish.

Spurs were missing 14 players – including £65million forward Dominic Solanke, set for six weeks out with a knee problem – for Thursday night’s penultimate match in the league phase.

Postecoglou’s depleted squad came into the European tie on the back of five defeats in their last eight matches, which had put the spotlight firmly on the manager’s future.

James Maddison, though, gave Spurs the perfect start with an early goal in the third minute and Son doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Hoffenheim then fought back after the restart as Andrej Kramaric headed onto the crossbar.

A penalty was then overturned after Brandon Austin – in only his second start with Antonin Kinsky ineligible – had collided with Max Moerstedt as he went for a cross, a lengthy VAR check showing the Spurs keeper had just got a glove on the ball.

Hoffenheim pulled a goal back with 22 minutes left through Anton Stach after a swift counter attack.

Son, though, soon restored Spurs’ advantage – only for David Mokwa’s 88th-minute header to produce nervy finale as Postecoglou’s men held out.

Honours even in Hollywood derby

While Thursday night’s League One clash between the two promotion hopefuls had been dubbed the ‘Hollywood derby’ on account of the celebrities involved at each club, there were no stars on show at the Racecourse Ground.

Neither Wrexham’s co-owners actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney nor seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, the Blues’ minority owner, were in attendance.

Birmingham’s American chairman Tom Wagner was, though, among the fans in the away section, while the Wrexham box included members of the Allyn family from New York, who had become minority investors in the club in October.

When the action got under way, there was little drama fitting of a blockbuster script.

Ollie Rathbone’s fine ninth-minute strike for the home side was soon cancelled out when Lyndon Dykes’ header went in off Wrexham midfielder George Dobson, and both sides failed to conjure up a winner.

Birmingham move three clear of second-placed Wycombe ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, while Wrexham are two points further back in third, having played two more games than the leaders.

One in, one out for Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt as manager Pep Guardiola continues to look to turn his side’s fortunes around.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with City – whose Champions League qualification hopes were left in the balance after a 4-2 defeat at Paris St Germain on Wednesday night.

Marmoush moves to the Premier League champions in a deal understood to be worth £59.1million plus a potential further £4.2million in add-ons.

“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here,” Marmoush, who can play in a variety of attacking positions, said on City’s website.

“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture.”

City captain Kyle Walker is, meanwhile, set to join AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the season.

The PA news agency understands the two clubs have reached agreement over a deal which will give the Italian side the option to buy the 34-year-old in the summer.

England right-back Walker informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.

What’s on today?

Following midweek European action, focus swiftly turns back to the Premier League, with several managers set to hold their pre-match press briefings on Friday.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is first up in the morning ahead of a trip to bottom club Southampton, swiftly followed by Liverpool manager Arne Slot – whose side will look to strengthen their grip on top spot against strugglers Ipswich at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Postecoglou, Guardiola, Graham Potter and David Moyes are among those on a packed afternoon schedule.

Friday night’s Championship action sees Sheffield United resume their promotion push at Bramall Lane against strugglers Hull, who are scrapping for points at the other end of the table.