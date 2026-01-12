Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have explained captain Bruno Fernandes’ X account was hacked after it posted “let’s get rid of Ineos” following the club’s FA Cup exit on Sunday.

“Bruno Fernandes’s X account has been hacked,” the club said in a statement on the social media platform. “Supporters should not engage with any of the posts or direct messages.”

The hacked posts, which have now been deleted, criticised United’s minority owners Ineos amid a turbulent spell for the club and the mid-season sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Ineos is owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has taken charge of football operations at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe’s ownership has come under question following Amorim’s departure.

United, meanwhile, are poised to appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim manager following Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton, which was overseen by Darren Fletcher.

Having fallen at the first hurdle in both the League Cup and FA Cup this season and with no European football, United are set for their shortest season in over 100 years - lasting a maximum of 40 games.

They remain seventh in the table, a point below the threshold of fifth place which could carry Champions League qualification at the end of the season, ahead of the Manchester derby against City on Saturday.

United captain and talisman Fernandes, 31, gave an interview earlier this season where he claimed the club “wanted me to go” following reported interest from Saudi Arabia.