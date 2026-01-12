Man Utd release statement after Bruno Fernandes’ social media hacked with anti-Ineos posts
The club explained Fernandes had been hacked after his account posted ‘let’s get rid of Ineos’ following the FA Cup defeat against Brighton
Manchester United have explained captain Bruno Fernandes’ X account was hacked after it posted “let’s get rid of Ineos” following the club’s FA Cup exit on Sunday.
“Bruno Fernandes’s X account has been hacked,” the club said in a statement on the social media platform. “Supporters should not engage with any of the posts or direct messages.”
The hacked posts, which have now been deleted, criticised United’s minority owners Ineos amid a turbulent spell for the club and the mid-season sacking of Ruben Amorim.
Ineos is owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has taken charge of football operations at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe’s ownership has come under question following Amorim’s departure.
United, meanwhile, are poised to appoint former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim manager following Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton, which was overseen by Darren Fletcher.
Having fallen at the first hurdle in both the League Cup and FA Cup this season and with no European football, United are set for their shortest season in over 100 years - lasting a maximum of 40 games.
They remain seventh in the table, a point below the threshold of fifth place which could carry Champions League qualification at the end of the season, ahead of the Manchester derby against City on Saturday.
United captain and talisman Fernandes, 31, gave an interview earlier this season where he claimed the club “wanted me to go” following reported interest from Saudi Arabia.
