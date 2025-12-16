Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the club “wanted me to go” after Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal reportedly made a £100m offer for the midfielder last summer.

The deal would have seen Fernandes play for the Saudi team in last summer’s Club World Cup, and while the Portuguese could have earned up to £700,000 per week, he rejected it after holding positive talks with manager Ruben Amorim.

However, Fernandes has revealed that he felt the club wanted him to make the move, explaining that “it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything”.

“I could have left in the last transfer window, I would have earned much more money, I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely love the club,” Fernandes told Canal 11, a channel owned by the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticise. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all,” he explained.

“The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go,” he added.

Fernandes revealed that he spoke to “the president of Al Hilal” directly, with Portugal teammate Ruben Neves also getting in contact, though he was quick to highlight that money “was never what guided me”, while he still holds a great deal of affection for his current club.

“I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia.

“I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side’. But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same,” he added.

Fernandes, whose goal and assist in the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday took him to 103 goals and 93 assists in 307 appearances for the club, remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2027, with the club holding an option to extend the deal for a further year.