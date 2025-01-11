Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Max Bird (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfie Pond replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Haydon Roberts.
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Lima replaces Rodrigo Gomes.
Hand ball by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
