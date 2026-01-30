Bristol City vs Derby prediction & Championship betting tips

Bristol City vs Derby tips:

BTTS and City to win 7/2 Bet365

Sam Bell to score at any time - 16/5 BetMGM

For the second week in a row, Derby County are in action on a Friday night, and this time they travel to promotion-chasing Bristol City (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports).

Last week, they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Brom when Chris Mepham netted deep in added time to earn the Baggies a point after Patrick Agyemang gave Derby a first-half lead.

That result left them 11th in the table but just one point behind Friday’s opponents, who know a win would move them into the play-off places and put the pressure on those teams around them.

The Robins finished sixth in the Championship table last season but were thrashed in the play-offs by Sheffield United, who went through 6-0 on aggregate.

They lost manager Liam Manning in the summer, who took charge of Norwich only to be sacked in November and then take over at Huddersfield a week ago, but Gerhard Struber has won 14 of his 32 games in charge.

A recent run has seen them win just four of their last eight games, but they are still the seventh favourites in the Championship promotion odds to finish in the top six, just ahead of Wrexham, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Bristol City vs Derby prediction: City to take advantage

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides, and it is the visitors who have the edge when it comes to the head-to-head.

The Rams have won 39 of the meetings compared to City’s 24, and 19 have ended in draws, including earlier in the season.

Carlton Morris struck just four minutes from time for the home side to earn a point, back in August, after Scott Twine had given his side the lead in the first half.

That game was also played on a Friday night and predicted by me. I got two of the factors right with both teams to score and Twine to score or assist, but I went for a City win, and that is my favoured result this time around too.

I was also right in predicting Agyemang would score last week, and you can get 14/5 on him adding to his tally on Friday.

The Robins have won their last four meetings at Ashton Gate and have won four of their last five at home, in all competitions, scoring 14 goals along the way.

You have to go back to 2019 for the last time Derby won down in the south west, when Tom Lawrence and Jayden Bogle both scored for the visitors before Antoine Semenyo was sent off for the home side.

Betting sites are backing the home side to win again on Friday at odds of 21/20, but the fact that John Eustace’s side have scored in their last 20 games dating back to 18 October, I fancy them to be on target again.

Bristol City vs Derby prediction 1: BTTS and Bristol City to win 7/2 Bet365

Bristol City vs Derby County betting: Bell out to prove a point

Eight players have left Ashton Gate during this transfer window, either on loan or a permanent transfer, like Anis Mehmeti, who moved to Ipswich for £3.5m despite being out of contract in the summer.

One player to benefit from the moves is forward Sam Bell, who was recalled from a loan spell at League One side Wycombe, where he scored six goals in 17 league starts.

He came on for Emil Riis in last weekend’s home match against Sheffield Wednesday and scored the second goal of the game to make sure of the victory.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at the club, is out of contract in the summer, but he will see this as the perfect opportunity to show Struber just what he can add to his squad.

Betting apps are offering 16/5 on him scoring at any time, or you can get 8/1 on him scoring last, which is perfect if he is named on the bench again.

Bristol City vs Derby prediction 2: Sam Bell to score at any time - 16/5 BetMGM

Bristol City vs Derby team news:

Bristol City: The home side will once again be without long-term absentees Luke McNally, Max Bird and Joe Williams, with two of the three yet to play this season, while Bird last featured in September.

Derby: The visitors are definitely without striker Carlton Morris and Max Johnston due to injury, but Matt Clarke will return after sitting out the draw with West Brom due to suspension.

Bristol City vs Derby betting offers

New customers can secure £50 in free bets by signing up for Betfred and betting on the Championship clash between Bristol City and Derby on Friday.

To unlock the free bet offer, customers need to use the link below before using the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 to create your account.

After that, users must deposit £10 and bet £10 on any Bristol City vs Derby market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £50 in free bets paid out in 5 x £10 installments. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.