Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Wednesday 02 October 2024 13:00 EDT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Bristol City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

2 October 2024 21:52

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0.

2 October 2024 21:52

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

2 October 2024 21:51

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Luke McNally (Bristol City).

2 October 2024 21:51

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

2 October 2024 21:50

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2 October 2024 21:48

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

2 October 2024 21:48

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

2 October 2024 21:47

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

2 October 2024 21:44

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

2 October 2024 21:42

