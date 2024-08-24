Bristol City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Match ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 1.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 1.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles following a fast break.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Hand ball by Fally Mayulu (Bristol City).
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Luis Binks (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Attempt blocked. Fally Mayulu (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City).
Bristol City vs Coventry City
Foul by Jack Rudoni (Coventry City).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments