Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724506386

Bristol City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 24 August 2024 05:30
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1724506154

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Match ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 1.

24 August 2024 14:29
1724506086

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Coventry City 1.

24 August 2024 14:28
1724506023

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Eccles following a fast break.

24 August 2024 14:27
1724505958

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

24 August 2024 14:25
1724505930

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Hand ball by Fally Mayulu (Bristol City).

24 August 2024 14:25
1724505919

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Luis Binks (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 August 2024 14:25
1724505794

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

24 August 2024 14:23
1724505791

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Fally Mayulu (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

24 August 2024 14:23
1724505690

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Foul by Jay Dasilva (Coventry City).

24 August 2024 14:21
1724505498

Bristol City vs Coventry City

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Coventry City).

24 August 2024 14:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in