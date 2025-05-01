Why Yaya Toure paid special visit to Brighton squad ahead of Newcastle clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yaya Toure was a special visitor at Brighton this week ahead of the Seagulls’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Toure is renowned as a cult legend of the Premier League, having ran the show for Manchester City during his eight years at the club, where he won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League cups.

The former Ivory Coast midfielder spent time at Albion's training ground talking to Fabian Hurzeler and his players, with the Brighton boss admitting his glee at the opportunity to pick the brains of one of the league’s all-time greats.

"In general we are a very open club and we always want to learn from other departments and other personalities," said Hurzeler. "He's an unbelievable personality. He was a great player so therefore we have two aspects when he was here.

"The first one is he has a good relationship to the African players and I think it's very important we have someone there who can talk with the players, who has an understanding of where they come from, how is the culture there and what are their needs. I think that's something where I also can learn from.

"And on the other side he was a great player so he can give me and the players some small advice on what it needs to be at the highest level.

"We had a really interesting exchange. Although I didn't have that much time, I took away a lot of things and for sure we'll stay in touch and let's see how this relationship continues."

Toure was voted African Footballer of the Year for four consecutive seasons, winning the prestigious award from 2011 through to 2014.

Yaya Toure won three Premier League titles a Man City

Hurzeler hopes Toure’s visit will have a positive impact on his side, who go into Sunday's game buoyed by last weekend's last-gasp 3-2 victory over West Ham, which ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League and reignited their European push.

Albion trailed 2-1 going into the 89th minute but goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba earned them three points.

"I think the last game was very important because we showed character, we showed personality and we showed the belief in ourselves," said Hurzeler.

"The group is full of positivity, the group is full of energy, and that's very important to have these attributes now in your team, especially for the last part of the season.

Fabian Hurzeler hopes Brighton can build on their last-gasp win against West Ham

"The main focus is we try to prepare for the next game. We know it's another big, big challenge for us but we are looking forward to it and I'm sure after this training week we are ready for it."

Hurzeler confirmed defender Jan Paul van Hecke will be available after he missed the West Ham game with a head injury, while Adam Webster and Igor Julio could also feature.

Record signing Georginio Rutter is also closing in on a return from his ankle injury and Hurzeler expects him to be available before the end of the season.

The Brighton boss, meanwhile, said he remains in dialogue with Tariq Lamptey over his future, with the full-back out of contract this summer.

"We have a really good relationship, we are always in an exchange," said Hurzeler. "That's what I always try to give the players - my honest opinion, a very transparent communication - and that's what I always will do."

